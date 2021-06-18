Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,312 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4,717.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 346.9% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 527,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,395,000 after purchasing an additional 409,615 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 33,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 18.0% during the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,884,000 after acquiring an additional 201,060 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,561 shares of company stock worth $9,744,356. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

