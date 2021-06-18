Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY stock opened at $537.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $537.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $409.17 and a one year high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.05, for a total transaction of $2,393,885.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,279.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

