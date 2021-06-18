Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,219,926,000 after buying an additional 197,104 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,882,000 after buying an additional 412,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $257.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $261.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.33.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

