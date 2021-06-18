Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,351 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 37.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $165.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

