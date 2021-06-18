Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New $7.86 Million Investment in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 148,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,863,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 2.18% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 209.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Africa ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EZA opened at $50.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.