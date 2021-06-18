Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 13,660 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Argus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $166.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $168.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $651,607.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,570,140 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.