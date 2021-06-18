Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 68,837 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 178.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,837 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after buying an additional 366,435 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Compass Point upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

In other news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USB stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.32. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

