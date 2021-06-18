Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 859 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,471,000 after purchasing an additional 255,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $885.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $543.03 and a 1-year high of $893.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $838.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.21.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.