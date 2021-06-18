Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.07% of CF Industries worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CF Industries by 1,230.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 274.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 28,687 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.40. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.