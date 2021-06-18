Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,515 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,314 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $384.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $377.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $295.40 and a 1-year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $5,130,609. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

