Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 179,482 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,482 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,381,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,047,000 after acquiring an additional 94,549 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 46,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,138,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

