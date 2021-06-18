Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 261 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 446.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,077 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 267,318 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $99,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,301 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,323 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,801 shares of company stock worth $5,044,188 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $397.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.40. The company has a market capitalization of $374.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $285.57 and a 12-month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

