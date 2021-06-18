Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 82,024 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 82,024 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Twitter by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,801 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Twitter by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 366,857 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 32,136 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 60,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 20,865 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.79. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $149,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,386 shares of company stock worth $4,809,923 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

