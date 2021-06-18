Band Protocol (BAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $224.24 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $6.37 or 0.00017819 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $224.24 million and $36.56 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00059638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00024891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.25 or 0.00736206 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00043407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00083078 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.