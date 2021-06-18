Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 190,166 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of United Parcel Service worth $131,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

UPS opened at $198.05 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

