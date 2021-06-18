Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,356,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,240 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.24% of Exelon worth $105,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 519,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Exelon by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,449,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,101,000 after acquiring an additional 439,218 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

