Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,285,602 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 220,353 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.55% of Regions Financial worth $111,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 324,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 238,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 32,567 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 45,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

