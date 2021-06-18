Bank of Montreal Can Has $100.90 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,033,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114,881 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of Duke Energy worth $100,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after buying an additional 1,600,497 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $140,645,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 362.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,330,000 after buying an additional 1,228,744 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,544,000 after buying an additional 719,678 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $102.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.94.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

