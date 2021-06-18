Bank of Montreal Can Has $111.13 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,345 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of Intuitive Surgical worth $111,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,539,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 1,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $885.01 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $543.03 and a 52 week high of $893.79. The stock has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 91.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $838.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.