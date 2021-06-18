Bank of Montreal Can Has $111.73 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of Chubb worth $111,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,433,000 after purchasing an additional 306,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,020,000 after purchasing an additional 139,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,645,000 after acquiring an additional 452,514 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB opened at $160.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,755.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

