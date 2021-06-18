Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 52,368 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,368 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.29% of Lululemon Athletica worth $119,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.39.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $349.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.09. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

