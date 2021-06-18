Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 288,137 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of Prologis worth $166,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 65,157.1% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD stock opened at $122.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.93 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

