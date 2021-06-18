Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,706 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.50% of W.W. Grainger worth $102,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $440.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.12. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.22 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 over the last 90 days. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

