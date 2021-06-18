Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,955 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,254 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.24% of Autodesk worth $157,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $276.34 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

