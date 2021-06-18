Bank of Montreal Can Sells 38,064 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 38,064 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.75% of F5 Networks worth $94,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $187.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $98,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,614. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.