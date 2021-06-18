Bank of Montreal Can Sells 52,659 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,659 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.44% of Tyson Foods worth $122,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 376.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 689,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,275,000 after purchasing an additional 94,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $73.88 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $81.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.52. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

