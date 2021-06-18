Bank of Montreal Can Sells 86,503 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,503 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $126,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $299.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $318.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,279,442.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

