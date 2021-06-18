Bank of Montreal Can Sells 98,661 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 98,661 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.45% of Tractor Supply worth $91,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,655,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $174.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $123.84 and a 1 year high of $200.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

