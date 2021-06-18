Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.73% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $1,938,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,009.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,382 shares of company stock worth $21,837,281. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EW shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.94. The stock had a trading volume of 48,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.45 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.