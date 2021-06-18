Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,624,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890,486 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.77% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $1,235,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,255,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $172.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

