Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,689,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,716 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.80% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $1,741,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.29. The stock had a trading volume of 195,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,153. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $170.43 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

