Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,526,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,847,643 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.94% of NextEra Energy worth $1,400,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 51,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.48. The stock had a trading volume of 592,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.03. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

