Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.61% of Intuitive Surgical worth $2,287,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3,320.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,135,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 88,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,265,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 84.2% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $883.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,760. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $543.03 and a one year high of $893.79. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 91.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $838.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.21.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

