Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.26 Billion Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,523,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.13% of 3M worth $1,256,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in 3M by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $2,387,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in 3M by 284.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.30. 126,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

