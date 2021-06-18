Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.53 Billion Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,239,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300,793 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Walmart worth $1,526,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Walmart by 60.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 243,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 91,445 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,464,302 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $334,726,000 after buying an additional 101,188 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 57,940 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,870,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 293,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,801,000 after buying an additional 60,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 710,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $96,575,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 851,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $119,190,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $944,801,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,397,558 shares of company stock worth $2,030,821,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.03. 379,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,647,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.28. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.66 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

