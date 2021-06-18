Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.59 Billion Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,395,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.11% of Amgen worth $1,591,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.00. 122,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

