Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.76 Billion Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,387,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 600,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.59% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,761,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after acquiring an additional 941,896 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,793.9% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 20,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $11.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $350.46. The stock had a trading volume of 209,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,870. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

