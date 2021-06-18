Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.09 Billion Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.62% of The TJX Companies worth $2,090,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 886,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,614,000 after purchasing an additional 597,077 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,112,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 215,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 476,036 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2,525.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 66,718 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 64,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.14. The stock had a trading volume of 362,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,018. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.59.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

