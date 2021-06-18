Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.25 Billion Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,363,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50,707 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of Visa worth $3,252,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Visa by 1,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Visa by 32.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 17.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.89. 207,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,547,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.45.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

