Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.02% of salesforce.com worth $1,987,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.65. 217,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,643,043. The stock has a market cap of $225.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $177,079.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,670 shares of company stock worth $51,713,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

