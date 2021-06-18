Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 505,780 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.02% of Eli Lilly and worth $1,828,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,685,000 after acquiring an additional 258,544 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.46. The company had a trading volume of 66,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,848. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $235.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

