Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 65,913 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.8% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.79% of Adobe worth $4,076,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $10.99 on Friday, hitting $562.35. 172,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $413.00 and a 52 week high of $561.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

