Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 214,418 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,157,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 214,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of Lowe’s Companies worth $1,361,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $186.72. 198,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,920. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.93 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.66. The firm has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.91.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

