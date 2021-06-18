Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 221,585 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,969,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 221,585 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 0.8% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.21% of The Walt Disney worth $4,053,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 597.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,920,000 after purchasing an additional 278,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 50,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,185,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.78.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

