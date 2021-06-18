Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 369,315 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,064,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 369,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Oracle worth $2,320,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock worth $552,501,100. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.27. 481,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,547,257. The company has a market cap of $219.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

