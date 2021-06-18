Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,558,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,374 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.07% of International Business Machines worth $1,273,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3,451.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,878,000 after acquiring an additional 93,370 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.60. 263,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,916,162. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.42.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.