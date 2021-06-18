Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,353,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,490,784 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.5% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Intel worth $2,582,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 25.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its holdings in Intel by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 75.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $303,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,966 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $55.30. 1,412,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,939,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40. The company has a market cap of $223.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.68.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.