Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Sells £148,947.69 in Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Shares of Barclays stock traded down GBX 6.12 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 172.70 ($2.26). The company had a trading volume of 24,470,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,078,094. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 182.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.84) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 207.70 ($2.71).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

