Barrett Asset Management LLC Buys 8,068 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,036 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $31,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $64.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.59.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

