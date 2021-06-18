Barrett Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $128.40. 224,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,317,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.57 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.30.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.20.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

